Tirupati Venkateshwara's nitya kalyanam goes online

Prasad Nichenametla
  • Aug 05 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 22:37 ist
Archakas performing Srivari Kalyanotsavam at Tirumala. Credit: DH Photo

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to take the Nitya Srivari Kalyanotsavam at the Tirumala temple online with the ceremony scheduled to be performed on a virtual platform, with devotee participation, from August 7. 

The Srivari Kalyanam (celestial wedding of Lord Venkateshwara), one of the most popular ceremonies, is conducted every day in the temple. However, since March, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the event was being held without devotees’ participation.

The 'arjita seva' of the Srivari Nitya Kalyanotsavam would be performed in ekantham, the live telecast of which would start at 12 noon every day on the Sri Venkateshwara Bhakti Channel.

“The participating devotees should dress traditionally and follow the archakas’ instructions making sankalpam with their names and gotras. The temple archakas will perform the ceremony on behalf of the devotees who procured online tickets. Devotees will also be sent Srivari Prasadam (uttarium, blouse, and akshintas) through the India post,” officials said.

The TTD would be releasing the online tickets for the 7-31 August period on August 6 from 11 am. Devotees can buy them from www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in. The devotees would have to submit their details (as per TTD terms and conditions) and pay Rs 1000 to obtain a receipt.

The TTD officials said that the online event would be the first of its kind, on popular demand of the devotees, and is following the success of the Sri Varalakshmi Vratam on a virtual platform last week.

 Last week, the TTD also decided to start Kannada and Hindi broadcast of SVBC soon.

