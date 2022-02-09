TMMK to present Fatima Sheikh award to Mandya girl

A Muslim organisation based out of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced that it would confer the ‘Fatima Sheikh Award’ to Muskan, a student from Karnataka’s Mandya district who stood up to a large group of men who shouted slogans at her when she entered her college with a hijab.

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, which helped hundreds of families conduct the last rites of their loved ones who died from Covid-19, announced that Muskan will be honoured with the award for “asserting her right” as an Indian citizen.

“The Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam takes pride in announcing the Fatima Sheikh award to Muskan who firmly asserted her right as an Indian citizen by standing fearlessly before the saffron brigade which attempted to snatch the rights given to her by the Constitution of India,” TMMK’s M H Jawahirullah wrote on his Twitter page.

Jawahirullah added that Muskan took on the group of men who shouted "Jai Shri Ram" when she entered the college premises by shouting back ‘Allahu Akbar’.

“We are proud to bestow the award named after Fatima Sheikh”, widely regarded as the country’s first Muslim teacher, the TMMK leader said.

