TN announces commission to collect caste-wise data as PMK cadres come to streets

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced setting up of a commission to examine methodologies to collect caste-wise quantifiable data, in an attempt to nullify Pattali Makkal Katchi’s demand and protest for 20 per cent reservation for Vanniyars, who belong to the Most Backward Class (MBC).

PMK, which wields considerable influence among Vanniyars, a predominant community in northern Tamil Nadu, is a key ally of the ruling AIADMK. The party commands 5 per cent votes and political analysts believe raking up the demand before elections was PMK’s way of consolidating its vote base.

The announcement by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami came hours after cadres of PMK blocked the national highway connecting Chennai with Kanyakumari after they were prevented from entering the city to participate in protests. A group of cadre also pelted stones at a moving train in the city, damaging its windshield.

As protesters attempted to block roads inside the city and halt rail traffic, PMK leader and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss met Palaniswami at the Secretariat and demanded that Vanniyars be granted 20 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

Commission will collect quantifiable data

In a statement hours after the meeting with Anbumani, Palaniswami said that there were demands from various organisations to conduct a caste-based census in Tamil Nadu.

“The government is involved in implementing a lot of welfare measures and the government has the responsibility in ensuring that it reaches all sections of the society. Moreover, we need the statistics to be presented before the Supreme Court which is hearing a case on 69 percent reservation,” Palaniswami said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Contending that statistics related to caste only can ensure complete details, Palaniswami said that an exclusive commission will be set up to collect caste-wise quantifiable data and submit a report to the government. PMK founder S Ramadoss stated that the constitution of the commission was “delaying tactics” of the Tamil Nadu government which would put the issue on the back burner.

“Our party delegation met the Chief Minister and pressed for our demands. When we were expecting an announcement on a 20 percent reservation, we got the news of the constitution of a commission. This is a time-consuming process and delaying tactics adopted by the government,” he said in a statement.

‘Don’t portray Vanniyars as violent’

Speaking to reporters after meeting Palaniswami, Anbumani said there was an attempt in the media to portray the Vanniyar community as “violent” and said PMK cadres were protesting “peacefully.”

“This is a social justice issue. Vanniyars belong to the most backward class and many of them are still downtrodden. Only when Vanniyars are developed, Tamil Nadu can develop. I appeal to the media not to portray the community as violent. We are against violence,” Anbumani said.

He also claimed PMK cadres were "not involved” in the incident of stone-pelting on a train.