TN Assembly passes bill on exemption for state students from NEET

Eight days after Governor R N Ravi returned the NEET Bill, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday passed “once again” the legislation that seeks exemption from the exam for students from the state, even as Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted that he will not give up the fight against NEET “till we win.”

This is the first time that the Assembly readopted a Bill returned by the Governor, scripting history at the Special Session on Tuesday. Barring members from BJP, which staged a walkout, legislators of other parties supported the Bill.

The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act, 2021, which was passed by the Assembly on September 13, 2021, was returned to Speaker M Appavu by the Governor on February 1. Refusing to endorse the Governor’s decision, Stalin convened an all-party meeting during which the decision to convene a special sitting was taken.

After a three-hour discussion initiated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, the House adopted the Bill “once again” following Stalin’s speech in which harped on to federalism and state autonomy. Speaker Appavu read the Tamil translation of the contents of the Governor’s letter which was e-mailed to them on February 5.

While principal opposition party, AIADMK, raised questions on the ruling DMK’s stand on NEET over the year, members belonging to the outfit supported the legislation. Members belonging to DMK’s alliance partner tore into the Governor for “disrespecting” the people of Tamil Nadu by returning the Bill with a few demanding that the Assembly pass a resolution seeking the recall of Ravi from Tamil Nadu.

Utilising the opportunity to stress on state autonomy and federalism, Stalin said Governor returning the Bill was an “attack on federalism” and said the session was convened not just to pass the legislation again but to reinforce “cooperative federalism and preserve Tamil Nadu's sovereignty.”

“We will not give up the fight against NEET till we win. The Governor failed in his constitutional duty by returning the Bill and not sending it to President for his consideration. Now that the Bill has been passed again, I hope the Governor will do his duty by sending it to the President,” Stalin said.

Terming NEET as “flawed”, Stalin referred to arrests of aspirants and the discrepancies in the exam to drive home the point why Tamil Nadu opposes it.

“NEET has sent some students to the grave and some to jail,” Stalin added

