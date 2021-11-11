TN BJP chief Annamalai draws flak for photo-op during Chennai floods

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai drew flak from various corners after he was seen carrying out a photo-op while Chennai was suffering from heavy rains and flooding.

Videos of Annamalai, who visited inundated areas of Chennai on a boat, went viral on social media, with many criticising the former IPS officer-turned-politician.

In one particular video, he was seen asking people wading through the flooded street to move aside as they were appearing in the frame.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to rains in various parts of the state has risen to 12, Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said.

He said that 11 companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 7 companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the rain-affected areas.

People of Chennai and neighbouring districts had prayers on their lips after the region was placed on Red Alert by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) which forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall up to 20 cm on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts – Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu – that heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday with little or no rains – received incessant rains since Wednesday morning. The fresh rains added to the woes of Chennaiites many of whom are still reeling under floods owing to the record rains that hit the city on the night of November 6.

(With agency inputs)

