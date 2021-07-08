TN BJP chief Murugan may be elected to RS from Puducherry

As chief of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, L Murugan ensured that party legislators entered the state assembly after two decades, he was rewarded with a Union Minister of State (MoS) despite not being a Member of Parliament (MP).

Though the victory of the four MLAs has largely been attributed to the alliance with AIADMK, the BJP High Command felt Murugan, who was considered as a lightweight politician when he was appointed to the post in March 2020, played a crucial role in the run-up to the elections.

The state BJP chief was instrumental in bringing two DMK MLAs to the party – one on the eve of elections – and ensured that the party stayed in the media limelight for about a year.

He was the man behind Vetrivel Yatra – though it did not create much impact among the people but revitalised the cadre – apparently to avenge those who made derogatory remarks on Kandha Shasthi Kavasam, a collection of hymns dedicated to Lord Murugan.

Murugan, who was vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (SC) before he was appointed as BJP chief, unsuccessfully contested the April 6 assembly elections from Dharapuram in western Tamil Nadu.

He lost to DMK’s N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj by a slender margin – she is now the Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare in Tamil Nadu.

With Murugan not being an MP, he should get elected to either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha within six months. Sources said the chances are bright for Murugan to enter the Rajya Sabha from nearby Puducherry where the lone member, N Gokulakrishnan of the AIADMK, retires in October.

“I think he will represent Puducherry in the Rajya Sabha. This will help the party in both Tamil Nadu and the tiny Union Territory. If Murugan is elected to RS from some other state, it would stoke a row as a question would arise on which state he represents. With Puducherry, there will be no such questions,” a BJP leader said.