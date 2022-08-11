TN CM condoles death of Army man in J&K encounter

TN CM condoles death of Army man in J&K encounter; announces relief

Villagers said Lakshmanan joined the armed forces in 2019 and had come to the village to meet his parents last month and left only on July 25

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Aug 11 2022, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 21:08 ist
M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Rifleman D Lakshmanan, a native of T Pudupatti village in Madurai district, is among the three army men who were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. 

A pall of gloom descended on the village, which is over 30 km from Madurai off the highway connecting Chennai with Kanyakumari, on Thursday after the Indian Army declared Lakshmanan’s death. Villagers said Lakshmanan joined the armed forces in 2019 and had come to the village to meet his parents last month and left only on July 25. 

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled Lakshmanan’s death and announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to his family.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

M K Stalin
India News
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

 