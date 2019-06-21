TN CM seeks Kerala’s support in raising height of dam

Terming Pinarayi Vijayan’s offer of 2 million litres of water to the state as “too less”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday asked the Kerala Chief Minister to explore the possibility of sending 2 million litres every day and extend his cooperation to increase the level of Mullaperiyar Dam to 152 feet.

Palaniswami, while addressing a press conference after chairing a high-level meeting to find out ways to address the water crisis in Chennai, said the government has allotted Rs 65 crore to transport 10 MLD water every day from Jollarpettai in Vellore district to Chennai for six months through train.

He said Rs 200 crore has been allotted to avert the water crisis in Chennai and other parts of the state. Acknowledging the water crisis, Palaniswami said the four lakes that supply water to Chennai – Red Hills, Chembarambakkam, Sholavaram and Poondi – have completely dried up and the government has been taking every effort to ensure that all sections of society get water.

Separately, the Tamil Nadu government has also sought Rs 1,000 crores from the Centre to tackle drought in the state.

On Kerala’s offer of water to the state, Palaniswami said while he welcomes it, it was not enough to meet the needs of the city. “They have offered 2 ML water but it is not enough. We are writing to the Kerala Chief Minister seeking to know whether the neighbouring state can provide 2 MLD water every day,” he said.

Pointing to the Supreme Court judgement on the Mullaperiyar dam which had said that water could be stored to the full level of 152 ft after carrying out strengthening works, he alleged that Kerala, however, scuttled refurbishment works.

"We need every drop of water. I request Kerala government to extend cooperation to store full water in the Mullaperiyar dam,” he said. On the water crisis in Chennai, the chief minister said the government was supplying 525 MLD water every day in Chennai despite all lakes drying up.

“The government is taking every possible step to ensure that people get water. We have been sourcing water from quarries and wells in neighbouring districts, despite receiving 200 MLD water from desalination plants. Since last year’s monsoon did not provide adequate rains, we have been pushed to such a situation,” he said.

Asking people to use water judiciously, the chief minister also appealed to those living in apartments “not to book 8 to 10 tanker lorries” at one go thereby not allowing water to reach everyone. He punched holes in reports that schools, restaurants and firms have downed their shutters due to the shortage of water while refuting reports that he and his colleagues have been receiving two tanker lorries of water every day.

Water ATMs go dry

Amma Water ATMs that supplied free drinking water to the poor have gone dry, forcing people who were dependent on it to look for other ways to find water. Also, several stalls that sell Amma drinking water bottles at bus depots across Chennai have shut shop.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the demand for Amma drinking water bottles have increased off late due to its less cost, but the production can’t be increased due to water scarcity. People complained that many of the kiosks that sell the water bottle at Rs 10 for a litre have closed down. The water ATMs that provide 20 litres of water to ration card holders have also been shut for the past few days.