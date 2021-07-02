TN CM Stalin gives Rs 5 lakh assistance to yesteryear Tamil top star M K Thyagaraja Bhagavatar's kin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs five lakh, a one-time financial assistance, to the great grandson of M K Thyagaraja Bhagavatar, yesteryear superstar of Tamil cinema.
Also, Stalin gave an order allotting a Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartment on lower rent to Sairam and his family, the beneficiaries.
Sairam, along with his family members received the financial assistance and the order at the Secretariat.
Bhagavatar is the first superstar of Tamil cinema and the colossus of Tamil tinsel world during the pre-independence days. 'Haridas' was among his most successful films and is known for its non-stop run for three years from 1944 to 1946 in two cinemas here.
