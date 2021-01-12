TN CM to visit Delhi on Jan 18, to invite PM Modi for Jayalalithaa memorial inauguration

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will undertake a two-day visit to New Delhi beginning January 18 during which he is likely to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate a grand memorial being built for J Jayalalithaa in Chennai.

Palaniswami is likely to meet other top leaders of the BJP during his visit. The visit assumes significance as it comes just months before Tamil Nadu goes to Assembly polls. Though the AIADMK has announced that its alliance with BJP will continue for the Assembly polls, the saffron party is yet to make the announcement formally.

Sources said Palaniswami is likely to invite Modi for the grand inauguration of Jayalalithaa's memorial being built on the Marina Beach in Chennai where she was buried. The government plans to inaugurate the memorial on February 24, the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

The memorial, which is being built at a cost of Rs 57.96 crore, is coming up behind the MGR memorial and the project is undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government. Jayalalithaa was buried next to her mentor, M G Ramachandran, on December 6, 2016, according to Dravidian customs.

The government had last month appointed a Special Officer to expedite work at the memorial. Sources in the government told DH that the need for the appointment of a special officer dedicated for overseeing construction activities at the memorial arose due to delay in completing the project.

The memorial will also have a museum and a knowledge park, while the project also includes sprucing up of MGR memorial.