TN CM urges Centre to get fishermen released from SL

TN CM writes to Jaishankar seeking release of fishermen from Lanka

He asked Jaishankar to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the release of the nine Tamil Nadu fishermen

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Aug 12 2022, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 17:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the release of nine fishermen from the Sri Lankan Navy’s custody. 

In a letter to the minister, Stalin said nine Indian fishermen and their mechanized fishing boat bearing registration No: IND- TN-06-MM-6534 were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 10, 2022. 

“The nine fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on 06.08.2022 at 11.00 p.m. from Nagapattinam fishing harbour. The apprehended fishermen along with their boat have been taken to Trincomalee Naval Base, Sri Lanka,” he said.

He asked Jaishankar to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the release of the nine Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their fishing boat at the earliest. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News
Sri Lanka
M K Stalin
S Jaishankar

What's Brewing

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Breathtaking photos of the last supermoon of 2022

Breathtaking photos of the last supermoon of 2022

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

 