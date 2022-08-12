TN CM writes to Jaishankar seeking release of fishermen from Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the release of nine fishermen from the Sri Lankan Navy’s custody.

In a letter to the minister, Stalin said nine Indian fishermen and their mechanized fishing boat bearing registration No: IND- TN-06-MM-6534 were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 10, 2022.

“The nine fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on 06.08.2022 at 11.00 p.m. from Nagapattinam fishing harbour. The apprehended fishermen along with their boat have been taken to Trincomalee Naval Base, Sri Lanka,” he said.

He asked Jaishankar to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the release of the nine Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their fishing boat at the earliest.