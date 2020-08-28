TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar succumbs to Covid-19

H Vasanthakumar, despite all active medical measures his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID complication & passed away on Friday, said Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, according to ANI.

H Vasanthakumar was admitted on August 10 with COVID-19 infection. He was treated in Critical Care Unit for severe COVID pneumonia. Despite all active medical measures his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID complication & passed away today: Apollo Hospitals, Chennai

The 70-year old Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here on August 10 with coronavirus infection, it said.

"The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock. His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members," said Congress leader Rahul GAndhi in a tweet.

"The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar's untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock. His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from PTI)