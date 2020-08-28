TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar succumbs to Covid-19

TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar succumbs to Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Chennai,
  • Aug 28 2020, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 20:25 ist
The 70-year old leader was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here on August 10 with coronavirus infection, it said.

H Vasanthakumar, despite all active medical measures his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID complication & passed away on Friday, said Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, according to ANI.

The 70-year old Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here on August 10 with coronavirus infection, it said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock. His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members," said Congress leader Rahul GAndhi in a tweet.

 

The first time MP from Tamil Nadu, also a two-time MLA, is being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals here.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Congress
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

 