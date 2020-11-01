TN crosses 1 crore-mark in Covid-19 testing; 2,504 new cases recorded

Tamil Nadu crossed a significant milestone of testing more than one crore samples for coronavirus so far as 73,012 specimens were examined on Sunday.

The southern state recorded 2,504 new infections, taking the overall tally to 7.27 lakh while 30 fatalities mounted the toll to 11,152, the health department said. With the government machinery emphasising testing, the total number of samples tested touched 1,00,29,222, it said.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based). Chennai logged 686 new cases reaching the grim milestone of 2,00,533 to date.

Recoveries in Tamil Nadu continued to outnumber the new infections with 3,644 people walking out of health care facilities taking the aggregate to 6,94,880 so far. Active cases in the state stood at 20,994, the bulletin added. Of the 11,152 deaths reported in the state, Chennai accounted for 3,662.

Those districts which saw fresh infections going up include Coimbatore with 248, Chengalpet 145, Thiruvallur 136, Salem 110. Tenkasi district recorded the least with 31 people contracting the contagion.

Among the 30 deaths reported in the State, two were without comorbidities or any chronic illness. Two nonagenarians died due to 'COVID-19 pneumonia' while the youngest was a 31-year-old man from the city due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.