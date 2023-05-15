TN DGP orders crackdown on dens as hooch tragedy kills 12

TN orders crackdown on dens as hooch tragedy kills 12

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • May 15 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 15:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

After spurious liquor claimed the lives of 12 people in two separate incidents in Tamil Nadu over the weekend, the state's Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendrababu on Monday ordered a crackdown on dens selling illicit alcohol.

The DGP has directed the Villupuram district Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu city police commissioner, and Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) officers to conduct raids in the spurious liquor dens.

The fatalities were reported from Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Police are of the opinion that the victims would have consumed illicit liquor mixed with industrial spirit that include methanol.

In Villupuram, according to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the victims consumed hooch or local brew, while in Chengalpattu the people who died and were hospitalized had consumed diluted industrial spirit.

The police have arrested Amaran (27) for supplying spurious liquor in Villupuram district, while Ammavasai (40) was held for selling diluted industrial spirit to people in Chengalpattu.

Seven policemen were placed under suspension.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of the deceased, while Rs 50,000 for those who were hospitalized.

India News
Tamil Nadu
Spurious liquor

