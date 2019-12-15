TN fishermen chased away by SL Navy, equipments damaged

Around 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy near Katchatheevu, after damaging fishing equipment in 50 boats, a fishermen association leader said on Sunday.

Fishermen from this island town had ventured into sea on Saturday and were returning to the shore early this morning when a team of Sri Lankan navy personnel came and rounded up a group of fisherfolks.

The naval personnel intimidated them at gunpoint before asking them to return, leaving behind their catch, Rameswaram Fishermen Association president, P Sesuraja alleged.

The personnel also damaged some of the fishing equipment in 50 boats, he added. The fishermen urged the central and state governments to take steps to put an end to their struggle.