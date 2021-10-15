TN forest department officials rescue elusive man-eater tiger alive

The 22-day operation to capture T23 Tiger, which killed four persons, ended successfully on Friday with the big cat being tranquilised and captured alive in Masinagudi in the Nilgiris district. The Madras High Court had on October 5 instructed the Forest Department not to “go for the kill immediately” while observing that the big cat may not be a man-eater.

The T23 tiger was elusive for the past 22 days and had escaped from the net several times. The tiger was captured after it was tranquilised with a dart, officials said, adding that the animal was examined by a team of veterinarians after which it is being taken to Mysuru zoo which houses a rescue centre.

Friday’s rescue came after the tiger was shot with two tranquillizer darts on Thursday night. However, the tiger escaped into the dense forest. But, it was found in the Mayar region on Friday afternoon leading to its rescue.

A hunt for the tiger was launched on September 24 after the tiger killed the third person and Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Shekar Kumar Niraj issued an order to hunt the tiger on October 1 following the tiger killing a fourth person.

The order was issued after the Forest Department came under severe pressure from locals after the news of the tiger fatally attacking its fourth target spread like wildfire on October one. Villagers in Masinagudi and Gudalur complain that the tiger has been wreaking havoc in the area.

The decision to hunt the “problematic tiger” was taken under Section 11 (1) (a) of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The section says the Chief Wildlife Warden may, if he is satisfied that any wild animal specified in Schedule I has become dangerous to human life or is so disabled or diseased as to be beyond recovery, by order in writing and stating the reasons therefore, permit any person to hunt such animal or cause such animal to be hunted.

However, the order was challenged before the Madras High Court which asked the forest department to take efforts to capture the tiger alive.

“Don’t go for the kill immediately. It may not be a man-eater. It may have been misunderstood,” the first bench had said, asking the state government to file a status report after the Dussehra holidays.

