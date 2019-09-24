TN girl makes father quit alcohol through ‘silence’

What can determination and grit by an 11-year-old girl bring? They have done wonders to a close-knit family in Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu.

Upset over her father’s alcohol addiction and frequent quarrels with her mother, Nadhiya, a 7th standard student in a government high school near Tiruthuraipoondi in the district, stopped talking to him six months back and remained resolute in her decision.

Numerous efforts by Sivakumar, the father, to patch up relations with his daughter failed. Left with no other choice, Sivakumar kicked his alcohol addiction to speak to his daughter again.

A socially conscious Nadhiya, however, set a few pre-conditions speaking to her father again – one, that he clean the pond near her school and second, that he quit his alcohol habit.

Desperate to see his young daughter talk to him again after six months of silence, Sivakumar undertook the cleaning of the pond. The pond was in a terrible condition. With continuous rains, the water was contaminated and a bad smell emanated from it, causing inconvenience to students of the school.

On Sunday, Sivakumar with his wife's help entered the pond, removed the bushes and cleaned it completely, fulfilling his daughter's wish on September 22, Daughter's Day.

“I have no option but to stop speaking to my father. I was upset with him because of his habit of picking up a quarrel with my mother every day. The reason was his addiction to alcohol. My decision not to talk to him has paid rich dividends now,” a proud Nadhiya said.