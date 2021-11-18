TN government effects reshuffle of police officers

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday effected the transfer of senior IPS officials in the state, including that of Coimbatore City Commissioner Deepak M Damor. Various Superintendents of police were also transferred.
Damor has been now appointed as IGP/Joint Director, Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Chennai, vice Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, a Home Department order said. Pradip Kumar, Inspector General of Police/Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Greater Chennai Police has been posted as Commissioner of Coimbatore City.
The SPs of Tiruchirapalli, Vellore and Tirunelveli were among those who were transferred.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds
India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking
Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies
SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022
DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point
Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs
Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar
India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO