TN government effects reshuffle of police officers

The SPs of Tiruchirapalli, Vellore and Tirunelveli were among those who were transferred

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 18 2021, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 16:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday effected the transfer of senior IPS officials in the state, including that of Coimbatore City Commissioner Deepak M Damor. Various Superintendents of police were also transferred.

Damor has been now appointed as IGP/Joint Director, Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Chennai, vice Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, a Home Department order said. Pradip Kumar, Inspector General of Police/Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Greater Chennai Police has been posted as Commissioner of Coimbatore City.

The SPs of Tiruchirapalli, Vellore and Tirunelveli were among those who were transferred. 

Tamil Nadu
Police
India News

