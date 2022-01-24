TN govt asks bankers to ensure usage of Tamil in ATMs, banks

Ensure use of Tamil in ATMs, banks: TN govt to bankers

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday urged bankers to ensure that Tamil Language is used in all public interfaces including ATMs.

This was conveyed by state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at a Special State Level Bankers' Committee meeting convened by him, where incidentally, "for the first time," consultation was held and suggestions sought from bankers for the upcoming state budget, an official release here said.

The minister "urged all bankers to ensure that Tamil Language is used in all public interfaces such as ATMs, bank forms,etc. He stressed the need for bank officials who are deployed in frontline desks and helpline desks in banks to be conversant in Tamil," the release said.

"For the first time, consultation was held and suggestions sought from bankers for the upcoming budget FY 2022-23 of the Government of Tamil Nadu," the release added. The minister also reviewed the progress made in the implementation of various Government schemes and urged the banks to expedite the implementation of all priority sector lending schemes and particularly, to extend education loans to the students from the poorer sections of the society, it said.

He also urged the banks to ensure banking solutions in unbanked remote areas, particularly forested and tribal habitations.

