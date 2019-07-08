TN govt rejects DMK's call on resolution against Centre

Tamil Nadu government on Monday rejected Opposition party DMK’s demand that the state legislature pass a resolution condemning the Centre over the rejection of two bills that sought exemption from NEET for students from the state.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the Assembly cannot pass a resolution condemning the Centre.

"The state government will consult legal experts and take a good decision," he said while rejecting the demand made by DMK chief M K Stalin for bringing a resolution condemning Centre’s action.

The Union Government had told the Madras High Court on Saturday that it had rejected the two bills that were passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

When Stalin wanted to know whether the government will consider adopting a resolution persuading the Centre on the issue, Panneerselvam said the government would file a plea in the apex court following consultations with legal experts.

Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said his department has sought a clarification from the Centre as to why the two bills were "withheld." A resolution condemning the Centre would not yield any result, he added.