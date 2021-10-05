TN local body polls to test Stalin’s popularity as CM

Elections to rural local bodies in nine districts in Tamil Nadu scheduled for October 6 and 9 will test the popularity of the new DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin which assumed office five months ago.

While the electoral contest is likely to be a triangular contest between DMK, AIADMK, and PMK in seven districts in northern Tamil Nadu, it is a bipolar contest between the two Dravidian majors in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi district.

In the first phase of elections to be held on October 6, as many as 41.93 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect 78 district councillors, 755 union councillors, 1,577 village panchayat chiefs, and 12,252 panchayat ward members. In the second phase on October 9, 34.65 lakh voters will get to elect 62 district councillors, 626 union councillors, 1,324 village panchayat chiefs, and 10,329 panchayat ward members.

The elections are being held in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruppattur, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi. While the counting of votes polled in two phases will be taken up on October 12, indirect elections to 3,067 posts will be held on October 22.

While the DMK is fighting the elections with its alliance intact, cracks appeared in the AIADMK front with an influential ally, PMK, walking out to contest alone. PMK facing the polls alone in northern districts where it wields significant influence among Vanniyars is likely to affect AIADMK’s prospects.

Ruling DMK is upbeat about its performance as it flaunts the “achievements” of its five-month rule, while the AIADMK is burning the midnight oil to register a win in the elections as its campaign is centred around the “failures” of the incumbent dispensation.

Though Chief Minister M K Stalin has not campaigned for the party in the local body elections, political observers say his tour to various parts of the state in the past two weeks served as an “indirect campaign” for the party. Second-rung leaders and senior ministers are, however, busy campaigning for the rural local body elections.

Besides the “inherent advantage” that a ruling party possesses in local body polls, political analysts say, the performance of the DMK government will also help the party win maximum seats that go to polls.

On their part, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami are addressing party meetings in the districts that are going to the polls. The AIADMK accuses DMK of “going back” on its poll promises like doing away with NEET and reducing the price of diesel and asks people not to vote for the ruling combine.

However, the dual leadership in AIADMK and PMK walking out of the alliance may make things tough for the party. “The election will test the popularity of Stalin and there is no doubt about it. The AIADMK is under extreme pressure to prove that its vote bank is intact, but one should remember the DMK alliance won maximum assembly seats in the districts where the elections are held,” a political analyst told DH.

