TN: Male elephant electrocuted after electric pole falls on it

In a tragic incident, a wild elephant was electrocuted when an electric pole, with live wire, fell on it at a private land coming under Periyanaickenpalayam forest range in Coimbatore Division, in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
The pachyderm was rubbing its body on the electric pole located on the patta land in Thadagam reserve forest area, which accidently fell on it. The male elephant died on the spot, they said.
On information, forest department staff alerted the Electricity department who switched off the power line immediately.
Senior forest department officials rushed to the spot. After carrying out an inquiry, the officials will arrange for the postmortem of the elephant, police said.
