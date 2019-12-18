TN moves SC for status quo on Markandeya project

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Karnataka to maintain status quo on construction of mini dam across Markandeya river in Kolar district. It also sought direction to Centre to set up an inter-water dispute tribunal to deal with the matter.

In its application, Tamil Nadu pleaded that it has approached the Union Ministry of Water Resources requesting for constitution of tribunal to resolve the issue. It also asked the court to ensure Karnataka halt all construction activities of the dam till the adjudication of the matter.

Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed Tamil Nadu petition seeking halting of the construction and directed the state to approach the Centre with the plea to constitute a tribunal to address the issue.

Karnataka is building a dam across Markandeya river near Yargol village in Kolar district to provide drinking water to Kolar, Malur and Bangarpet taluks and other 40 villages. Karnataka has obtained all the required permission to the build the dam to stores 500 million cubic metres of water at a cost of Rs 240 crore.

However, objecting to the project, Tamil Nadu claimed that since Markandeya river is tributary of Pennaiyar river, any construction of dam by Karnataka would obstruct natural flows to the downstream.

Karnataka said that since 75% to 80% of the project has been completed, it should be allowed to complete the remaining portion of the works.