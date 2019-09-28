TN NEET scam gets bigger, three more students arrested

The scam in which medical aspirants from Tamil Nadu engaged proxy candidates to write the NEET exam with same credentials and get admitted into medical colleges just grew bigger. Three more students, including a girl, and their parents have been arrested by the CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu police on Saturday morning after hours of intense questioning.

The scam was unearthed after authorities at the Theni Government Medical College in the state noticed that the photograph pasted in the application form of medico Udit Surya did not match with his identity after he joined classes. Surya and his father, also a government doctor, were arrested on Thursday.

After investigations into Surya case, CB-CID officials came to know that the scam was much bigger than they had thought. It was revealed during investigation that six more students have used proxy candidates to write exams but got into medical colleges.

Three students – Praveen, Abirami and Rahul – and their parents were arrested for hiring proxy candidates to appear for NEET examination. While Abirami was enrolled in Sathya Sai Medical College, Praveen and Rahul were studying in SRM and Balaji Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu.

“The six were detained on Friday night and their arrest was recorded on Saturday morning. We have information that six students have been involved in the scam, besides Udit Surya. We are in the process of ascertaining the details of the remaining three students,” a senior official with the CB-CID said.

He also said four agents hailing from Tamil Nadu and Kerala are said to be involved in the scam. While one has been detained for questioning, efforts are on to trace the remaining three agents who are suspected to have facilitated the students in getting admissions into colleges without them appearing for NEET exams.

Sources said the agents are understood to have fixed Rs 20 lakh as the price for each candidate. Except the photographs, all other credentials like name, age and other entries in the application were that of the students who engaged the proxy candidates.

The scam has raised serious question marks on the strict rules followed by the National Testing Agency while conducting NEET. Students are not allowed to wear full-sleeves shirt and have to comply with a slew of rules and regulations which they find intrusive.

Surya is accused of using an impersonator, his namesake, to appear for the exam and medical counselling, but joined the classes himself. Surya joined the classes like any other student and was attending college regularly until doubts were raised about his identity.