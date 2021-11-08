TN officials took the decision to open Mullaiperiyar Dam: Minister

With AIADMK and BJP accusing the Tamil Nadu government of “surrendering its rights” to Kerala on the Mullaiperiyar issue, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Monday said the dam was opened in the presence of officers of his department and that Rule Curve approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC) was followed.

Durai Murugan’s clarification came in the wake of protests by AIADMK and BJP, which hit the streets in the Theni district on Monday seeking an apology from Chief Minister M K Stalin for “surrendering Tamil Nadu’s rights” to Kerala. State BJP chief K Annamalai led a blistering attack on the DMK government for not following the due procedure while opening the dam located in Kerala but under the control of the Tamil Nadu Government.

Annamalai also said the district collectors of Theni in Tamil Nadu and Idukki in Kerala were not present while the dam was opened.

In a statement, Durai Murugan said as per the Standard Operating Procedure, advance information has to be given to the officers of Kerala before opening Mullaiperiyar Dam and that an intimation was given on October 27 that the spillway gates would be opened on October 29.

“Accordingly, the spillway gates were opened on 29.10.2021 at 7.29 a.m. by the officers of WRD, Tamil Nadu. At that time, the Minister and officers of Kerala were also present. Thus, the decision to open the gates were made by WRD, TN, and opened by the officers of Tamil Nadu, who are regulating the dam,” the minister said.

Quoting an order by Supreme Court dated October 28, Durai Murugan said as per the rule curve approved by CWC, the water levels to be maintained in the dam are, on 10.10.2021 at 138.50 ft., on 20.10.2021 at 137.75 ft. and on 31.10.2021 at 138.00 ft.

“From 27.10.2021, the water level was raising and on 28.10.2021, the water level was 138.05 ft, and on 29-10-2021, the water

level was 138.75 ft while the permitted Rule level for the corresponding period was 138.00 ft,” he said, adding that the excess water had to be released through the spillway after giving due advance intimation.

Check out the latest videos from DH: