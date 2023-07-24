TN parties ask Madras HC to allow Ambedkar’s portrait in court halls

The Madras High Court’s circular that only statues and portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and poet-saint Thiruvalluvar will be allowed to be displayed inside court premises in the state has many political parties fuming as they want permission to install portraits of India’s first Law Minister, Dr B R Ambedkar.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko asked the Madras High Court to reconsider the July 7 circular, while lawyers and Dalit groups held a protest on Monday seeking the state government’s intervention on the issue.

The circular in question, which was issued by the Registrar-General of the Madras High Court on July 7, said the registry took notice of representations from advocates' associations from time to time seeking permission to hang portraits of Ambedkar in the court premises.

The circular added that the issue was considered by the Full Court of the Madras High Court on several occasions, including on April 11, and it was “unanimously resolved” that except the statues and portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Saint Thiruvalluvar, no other portraits and pictures shall be displayed anywhere inside the court premises.

Quoting the resolutions, the circular asked courts in the state to “strictly adhere” to the decision of the Madras High Court and warned of action in case of any deviation.

“Dr BR Ambedkar is the Architect of our Constitution and the court’s very purpose is to uphold constitutional values; hence we deem it a rightful place for the portrait of India’s first law minister. We request the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to consider our request & permit for display of Dr BR Ambedkar’s portraits,” Annamalai tweeted.

He recalled that the Registrar General had upheld the previous decision to display portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Thiruvalluvar and had refused to permit the portrait of Dr Ambedkar.

Vaiko also demanded that the HC withdraw its circular amid protests by lawyers from Dalit groups in the state.