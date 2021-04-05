TN Polls: Sasikala’s name missing from voters’ list

N Vaidyanathan, AMMK candidate from Thousand Lights, alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was behind this

ETB Sivapriyan
  • Apr 05 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 21:29 ist
Former AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala. Credit: DH Photo

Former AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala may not be able to vote on Tuesday after her name was found missing from the electoral rolls. The name of Sasikala, who was registered as a voter in the Poes Garden residence of her late friend J Jayalalithaa, was removed after the bungalow was converted into a memorial for her by the government.

N Vaidyanathan, AMMK candidate from Thousand Lights, from where Sasikala was eligible to vote, alleged on Monday that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was behind this. 

Read | What is in store for the 'Backup CM' O Pannerselvam this Tamil Nadu Assembly election?

The AMMK run by Sasikala’s nephew T T V Dhinakaran also submitted a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo asking her name to be included in the list. “This is nothing but a planned move by EPS to prevent Chinamma (Sasikala) from voting. The CEO should add Chinamma’s name into the list and allow her to vote,” Vaidyanathan told DH.

It is said Sasikala’s name was removed from the list but this was not communicated to her. “Everyone knew Chinamma was in prison, and the communication should have been sent there. If she had known, she would have registered in a new place,” Vaidhyanathan said. 

Sasikala, who completed her four-year prison term in January, had in March announced that she was “stepping aside” from politics.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Sasikala
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Dhinakaran

