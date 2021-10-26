TN’s EAC suggests ways to ensure better deliver of schemes

The high-powered Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to Chief Minister M K Stalin had its second meeting on Monday during which experts suggested measures to ensure better delivery of social welfare schemes, and ways to enhance the quality of higher education in Tamil Nadu.

The virtual meeting was attended by all five members – Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, former CEA Arvind Subramanian, economist Jean Dreze, and former Union finance secretary S Narayan – of the committee constituted in June to advise Stalin on economy and social issues.

In his speech, Stalin spoke about the “successful” containment efforts of his government vis-à-vis Covid-19, the rapid increase on the vaccination front, and other social welfare measures taken by his administration. The Chief Minister also spoke about the need to reduce debt and accelerate growth in the state.

Government officials said Rajan stressed the need to further make things easy for people who invest in Tamil Nadu. “Rajan also suggested that the state needs to enhance the quality of higher education. He also stressed that the government should also be careful about debts,” a press release from the government said.

Jean Dreze said the government should come out with a Social Protection Scheme by integrating nine major social schemes. Subramanian, according to the government release, stressed the need to implement Quasi Universal Basic Income.

Narayan, in his speech, also spoke about the reforms needed in Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB).

The committee will provide general guidance on economic and social policy, social justice and human development-related issues, in particular matters related to ensuring equal opportunities for women and the well-being of underprivileged groups.

The council has been tasked to analyse and provide advice on any issue of economic and social policy referred by the Chief Minister or Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: