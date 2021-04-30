TN sets up Unified Command Centre to manage bed, oxygen requirements for Covid-19 patients

With the state continuing to report record number of fresh infections, the Tamil Nadu government has set-up a Covid-19 Unified Command Centre (UCC) that will serve as the nodal centre for managing bed availability, especially for critically ill patients, and oxygen cylinder requirements in private hospitals.

The UCC has been set up at the office of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, in Teynampet on the arterial Anna Salai. Health Department officials said the requests that reach the UCC will be attended to in coordination with the existing 104 Health helpline.

Besides, the UCC will also monitor the bed management portal to understand the dynamic vacancy status and support the general public who are in need of appropriate Covid beds with oxygen and ICU facilities.

“The UCC will further be monitoring both government and private health care hospitals, especially in Chennai Corporation. The UCC will also provide support in increasing the bed capacity for Covid 19 patients and ensuring the availability of oxygen in both the Govt. and private hospitals,” a statement said.

Also Read | TN constitutes monitoring committee to oversee oxygen production at Sterlite Copper plant

The government also launched a new Twitter handle @104_GoTN to support people in dire need of beds.

“The sole purpose of this Twitter account will be used to offer a platform where individuals can directly request beds and gain assistance. All requests will be handled via the UCC. To maximise reach and filter messages easily, the hashtag #BedsForTN will be introduced. The general public and hospitals are requested to utilise this tool for support concerning bed availability,” the statement added.

The state, which has readied nearly 50,000 beds at government, private hospitals, and Covid Care Centres, has been adding more than 15,000 fresh cases a day for the past few days. “The government has enough beds and oxygen supply for now. These efforts are just to reduce the hassles of people while scouting for beds to admit their friends or relatives,” a senior official told DH.