TN to conduct special camps to enroll beneficiaries for cash transfer scheme

The Tamil Nadu government will conduct special camps at over 36,000 ration shops in the state in July and August to help women head of families enroll for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (an assistance of Rs 1,000 per month) as it prepares to roll-out one of the biggest cash transfer schemes.

The government has decided to rope-in volunteers who worked for the Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at your doorstep) scheme launched in 2021 to bridge the learning gap owing to the Covid-19 pandemic for manning the special camps and help identify beneficiaries for the flagship scheme, which was one of the key promises of the DMK in the run-up to the 2021 polls.

In a letter written to district collectors, K Elambahavath, Officer on Special Duty, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, asked them to share the details of volunteers of the education scheme to his office. He also told the district administration to allot work for the volunteers within 2 km radius of their place of stay.

Officials told DH that the special camps will be held in July and August across the state to enroll beneficiaries for the scheme. “The volunteers will not just help fill the forms and check the eligibility of the applicants but will also aid people who don’t have required documents to apply for the scheme. The aim is to ensure that needy women are enrolled for this scheme,” a senior government official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu to sell vegetables at subsidised price in ration shops

The scheme, which will be rolled out on September 15 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of DMK founder C N Annadurai, has come under criticism of the opposition parties who have criticized the eligibility criteria announced by the government. While the DMK manifesto said all women heads of families will get an assistance of Rs 1,000 per month, the party, after coming to power, said it will be a “targeted scheme.”

The government had last week released the eligibility criteria excluding tax payers, government servants, families owning four-wheelers, elected representatives, business owners who pay GST, and families that consume over 3,600-unit electricity per year among others from the scheme.

Officials said the government believes that about 1 crore women like street vendors, fisherwomen, housemaids, and construction workers among many other categories will get the assistance from September 15 after their application forms are approved.

The government has earmarked Rs 7,000 crore (September 2023 to March 2024) for the scheme. Officials said the government went through records and financial status of individual families to arrive at the eligibility criteria.

While talking about the scheme in the Assembly in March, Stalin said the new programmee is modelled on the lines of Universal Basic Income which is being implemented in several countries.

“Such a scheme has been implemented in several countries among particular communities on a pilot basis. Researchers have found several changes in the economic condition of people who benefitted from the scheme. It was found that women use the money to buy medicines and spend on education. Some even start small businesses,” Stalin had said.