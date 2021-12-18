TN to form committee to check stability of school buildings

On the heels of three students losing their lives after a wall collapsed in their school in Tirunelveli district, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that it will constitute a committee to check the strength of school buildings, including from the private sector, across the state.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said instructions are being used to repair weak buildings and vacate dilapidated buildings and to make alternate arrangements to ensure that students are not affected. He also said the Chief Education Officers (CEO) of districts have been asked to check the strength of school buildings and whether they are fit to hold classes, especially in the wake of heavy rains that lashed the state.

“We have asked for reports from the CEOs. Once the CEOs submit their reports, we will take remedial steps. Please don’t ask whether we woke up only after an incident (in Tirunelveli). We have been on this work for the past few months, and this is an ongoing process. We are evaluating the stability of private school buildings as well,” Mahesh told reporters.

Collectors of various districts in the state on Saturday identified over 500 schools that are in “bad shape” and decided to shift classes to nearby schools or to rented buildings. The move by the School Education Department and district administrations come a day after three students died and four others were injured when a wall constructed near the toilets of a government-aided higher secondary school in Tirunelveli town collapsed.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had condoled the “unfortunate and tragic” death of the students and ordered a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the parents of the children who died in the wall collapse.

