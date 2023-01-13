TN to host 3rd edition of Global Investors Meet in January 2024

Tamil Nadu government will host the 3rd edition of the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) on January 10 and 11, 2024 with the participation of over 100 countries as part of the state’s efforts to achieve the dream of $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Assembly that the state has organized Investors’ Meet in several places including Dubai and is constantly striving to get more investments to the state. “I set a target of achieving $1 trillion by 2023 to provide employment to our people and to garner more investments. The government is talking several steps to achieve the goal,” Stalin said.

He added that a high-level delegation led by Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu met industrialists in countries like Germany, US, South Korea, and Japan in the past few months. The state will also participate in the World Economic Forum summit in Davos later this month.

“The Global Investors’ Meet will be held on January 10, and 11, 2024 with participation from 100 countries. This will be organized in a grand manner,” he said.

While occupying opposition benches in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK was quite critical of the first two editions of GIM conducted by the previous AIADMK government in 2015 and 2019 on the count majority of the investments pledged during such summits are not realised.

Reply from the Tamil Nadu government to a RTI application in April 2022 said only Rs 65,486 crore of the total Rs 2,42,160 crore pledged during the 1stedition of GIM (2015) was realised generating employment to 1.80 lakh people as against the promised 4.70 lakh.

The reply also said investments worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore of the Rs 3 lakh core pledged during the second edition of GIM (2019) have been realised so far providing jobs to 1.03 lakh people against the promised figure 10.50 lakh.

The RTI reply also mentioned that of the Rs 56,230 crore investments pledged in the first two editions of the investors’ conference, only Rs 211 crore has been pledged (the MoUs were only signed in July and