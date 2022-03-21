TN treats over 33,000 accident victims under new scheme in three months

Over 33,000 people who met with road accidents across the state have been treated under the Tamil Nadu Government’s Innuyir Nammai Kaakum 48 (Emergency care scheme) in the first three months of its implementation.

Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Assembly on Monday that 29,142 accident victims received treatment in government hospitals, while 4,105 people got admitted in various private hospitals empaneled with the scheme.

“In all, 33,247 people have received treatment under the scheme between December 18, 2021, and March 18, 2022. It would be apt to say that 33,000 families have been saved rather than just saying that 33,000 people received treatment,” Stalin said. He was replying to a question on the scheme raised by a legislator.

The Chief Minister said the state has so far spent Rs 29.56 crore on this scheme and will work with vigour to bring about a situation where there is no casualty due to road accidents in the state.

In reply to another question, Stalin said the government also felicitates those who rescue accident victims and bring them to hospitals with a certificate and a cash award of Rs 5,000.

The ambitious scheme provides for free treatment up to Rs 1 lakh for the first 48 hours after an accident in 609 hospitals of which 408 are from the private sector in the state. The scheme also covers those from other states and abroad.

The scheme will be implemented for 12 months and will be integrated with the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme. Officials said the scheme’s aim was to ensure that those who meet with accidents are treated immediately.

