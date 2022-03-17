TN unveils Data Policy for better governance

In the first step towards ensuring data-centric governance, the Tamil Nadu government has formulated Data Policy 2022 to develop data capabilities for policymaking, administration, scheme review, and minimise exclusion and inclusion errors in government schemes.

The Tamil Nadu Data Policy 2022 has been formulated to usher in transparency and ensure maximum use of data that will result in better decision making and inter-department coordination, officials said. The data policy, they said, is important as the government feels lack of appropriate beneficiary data is a limiting factor in the efficient scheme administration and delivery.

The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Chief Minister consisting of Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, and ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian, among others, had also suggested that the state use data improving governance. “This policy provides for data classification, sharing of data for the public good, taking into account privacy concerns, and allows for a grievance mechanism. It will help in setting standards of sensitive data, data exchange, and rules governing access and use,” a GO signed by Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, said.

Officials said the policy aims at developing data capabilities to address all phases of governance, namely policy-making, administration, scheme review, policy redesign, aimed at developing a data-driven decision-making culture and promoting data analytics capability of all the departments. “Collecting data from all departments and keeping it in one place will minimize exclusion/inclusion errors in government schemes. This will not just drive data-based assessment of the efficacy of schemes but also make available the data public for policy research,” a senior official said.

A state-level empowered Data Governance Committee (DGC) headed by the chief secretary will provide strategic guidance for the e-data policy framework and a Data Inter-Departmental Committee (DDC) headed by the CEO, TNeGA the state's Chief Data Officer (CDO) will take operational level decisions emanating from the TNDP.

The TNDP says an open and transparent data sharing policy ensures access to all bona fide users. “It also facilitates better data handshake between inter-department IT initiatives with common datasets but different data derivates for using data sets to render services to internal and external entities,” the policy said.

The officials said a comprehensive and mandatory meta data catalogue for all departments will be prepared and updated from time to time which contains the definition of each of the citizen-centric fields and master data, including the source of truth and responsible departments or data fiduciary. “Like State Family Database, TNeGA will create a ‘Business Registry’ comprising data of businesses available with different departments and enrich it with appropriate additional fields to enable data analytics in the G2B sphere and improve ease/cost of doing business,” the policy said.

It also said uniform data collected in conformance with meta-data catalogue, creation of social registry and business registry, will drive good data quality which will positively impact various scheme implementation and policy research.

