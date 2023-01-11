TN will be impartial in acting against those involved in crimes against women: CM

The Tamil Nadu government would act against anyone involved in crimes against women irrespective of their position and status, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday, while pointing to the arrest of two DMK cadres for misbehaving with a woman police constable at a public meeting here.

Stalin was responding to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s charge in the Assembly that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated under the current DMK rule. In his reply, the CM tore into his predecessor by pointing to incidents like police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi, custodial death of a father-son duo, and Pollachi sexual assault and seeking to turn the table.

Raising the issue after the Question Hour, the AIADMK interim general secretary asked how will the DMK ensure law and order when police women themselves feel unsafe from ruling party cadres.

Palaniswami referred to the incident of two DMK functionaries misbehaving with a woman police constable at a party meeting attended by deputy general secretary Kanimozhi and South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian on December 31.

In his reply, Stalin said the woman constable filed a complaint with the Virugambakkam police station after which a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They were also booked under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, Stalin said, adding that the two accused, Praveen Kumar and Ekambaram, were arrested on January 3 and sent to judicial custody the next day.

“The FIR was taken for investigation on January 1 and the police examined the CCTV footage. They were arrested within 72 hours of receiving the complaint and I would like to ask, is there any such example in the AIADMK rule?” Stalin asked.

The Chief Minister also criticised Palaniswami and his legislators for staging a walkout before listening to his reply.

“As far as this government is concerned, strict action will be taken against anyone who is involved in crimes against women and women police personnel. The DMK government will take action in an impartial manner,” Stalin said.