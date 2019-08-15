TN will not allow imposition of Hindi: CM

Opposing any form of imposition of Hindi by the Union Government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said his dispensation would never compromise on the “two-language” policy that has been in practice in the state for long.

In his Independence Day address, Palaniswami also said his government, which is guided by the soul of late J Jayalalithaa, would continue to oppose any project or scheme that is considered detrimental to the people of Tamil Nadu.

His comments come months after the Centre hastily withdrew a new draft education policy that proposed three-language formula following stiff opposition from political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK. The imposition of Hindi is an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu since the 1960s and it was the DMK’s steadfast opposition to forcing the language catapulted it to power in 1967.

The three-language formula was viewed as enforcing Hindi through the backdoor, but the draft has now been withdrawn. Palaniswami’s comments are also seen as a reply to the DMK, which is projecting itself as protector of Tamil language and Tamil.

“In 1968, the then Chief Minister C N Annadurai had brought a resolution in the Assembly resolving that Tamil Nadu will follow two-language policy by including Tamil and English and remove Hindi from the curriculum. In 1986, the then Chief Minister had passed another resolution reaffirming two language policy,” Palaniswami said in his speech.

Late Jayalalithaa had also maintained that Hindi should not be imposed on non-Hindi speaking states, Palaniswami noted and said the government guided by the late leader is “firm on two-language formula.”

“The government will not accept any project or scheme that is considered detrimental to the state and its people. I take this opportunity to assure that we will never allow such projects and continue to oppose them,” the Chief Minister said.