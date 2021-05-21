TNCC not in favour of release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassins

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Friday reiterated it was not in favour of releasing all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, saying the issue should be left to courts. The reaction from the TNCC comes a day after Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding remission of a life sentence and immediate release of the convicts.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi's 30th death anniversary here, TNCC President K S Alagiri said the party is clear that “political pressure” should have no role in the release of the seven convicts. Congress and its ally DMK differ on the issue of the release of the convicts who have been languishing in jail for the past three decades.

“We are not in agreement with the stand taken by the Chief Minister. Releasing convicts is a decision that should be taken by courts. There are 100s of Tamils who are languishing in jails in Tamil Nadu for the past 25 to 30 years and why there is no campaign to release them. Why is that only these seven people get attention?” Alagiri asked.

Alagiri said the Congress accepted the decision of the courts to acquit 19 persons who were added as accused in the case and did not question the wisdom of the judiciary. “We are not opposed to anyone's release. We are only opposed to releasing people on the grounds of religion, caste, or language. Let the courts take the decision (to release them),” he added.

In a two-page letter to Kovind – written on May 19 and delivered in person by DMK MP T R Baalu to President's Secretariat on May 20 – Stalin reminded the President of a resolution passed by the then Edappadi K Palaniswami cabinet recommending the release of the seven persons.

The cabinet had on September 9, 2018, recommended to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release Murugan, Santhan, Nalini, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and Ravichandran. However, the Governor sat on the file for over two years and passed the buck by saying the President was the competent authority to decide on their release.

“These persons have already suffered hardship and agony in the past three decades and have paid a heavy price. There has already been an inordinate delay in the consideration of their pleas for remission. In the present circumstance of Covid-19 pandemic, Courts are also recognising the need to decongest prisons,” Stalin wrote in the letter.

The issue of seven convicts is a highly emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with almost all political parties – barring Congress and BJP – endorsing the decision to release them from jail. The AIADMK government had in 2018 passed the resolution and sent it to the Governor, who told the Supreme Court after two years that he cannot take a call on it.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991, before he was to address an election rally.