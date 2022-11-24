TNCC suspends MLA over violence at headquarters; AICC vetoes

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Thursday suffered an embarrassment when the party’s High Command stayed its decision to temporarily suspend its MLA, ‘Ruby’ R Manoharan, over violence at the party headquarters last week. Manoharan, MLA from Nanguneri seat in Tirunelveli district, is also an industrialist.

“I hereby stay the suspension order made against Ruby R Manoharan, MLA and also stay the entire disciplinary proceedings in the above matter being conducted by the Disciplinary Action Committee of Tamil Nadu PCC,” Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in-charge for the state, said on Thursday evening.

His statement came hours after K R Ramasamy, head of the disciplinary action committee of TNCC, announced that Manoharan has been temporarily suspended from the party. Ramasamy said Manoharan was asked to appear before him on Thursday to explain his stand vis-à-vis violence at the Sathyamurthy Bhavan on November 17.

The party feels those who perpetrated the violence were instigated by supporters of Manoharan who were protesting against the Tirunelveli district Congress president.

“We received your letter seeking more time to appear. The letter also contained your remarks. We cannot accept your letter. You are requested to appear before the committee with relevant documents at the next meeting and explain your stand. Till then, the committee announces that you have been temporarily suspended from the party,” Ramasamy said.

As the action against a sitting MLA evoked strong reactions from party leaders with Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram taking strong objection to it on Twitter, Rao issued a statement staying the suspension order.

“The procedure has been followed improperly and it has been done in contravention to the principle of natural justice,” Rao added.

The suspension is a direct fallout of an open war between TNCC chief K S Alagiri, who is likely to be replaced soon, and senior leaders. Party leaders have already complained against Alagiri to the AICC accusing him of taking “unilateral decisions.”