TNMC notifies 'conversion therapy' as 'professional misconduct'

Tamil Nadu State Medical Council (TNMC) has notified the “conversion therapy” of LGBTQIA+ persons as a “professional misconduct” and warned of disciplinary action against medicos who undertake any attempt or intervention to “change the sexual orientation/gender identity of a person."

In an order issued on December 2, the TNMC registrar, Dr R Shanmugam, said the Ethics and Medical Registration Board, National Medical Commission, has issued a notification terming the conversion therapy as professional misconduct under the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulation, 2002.

The notification was issued in compliance with the directions issued by the Madras High Court in its July 8, 2022 order.

The TNMC said the Tamil Nadu State Medical Council is conferred with powers to take disciplinary action on any complaint received with regard to any attempt/ interventions to change the sexual orientation and/or gender identity of a person, which is commonly referred to as “conversion therapy.”

The notification said it “…will be construed as professional misconduct on the part of the medical professionals and appropriate action shall be taken in accordance with the existing rules”.

DMK spokesperson and lawyer Manuraj Shanmugasundaram, who has represented the LGBTQIA+ community in several cases, said this is the first but significant step towards eradicating conversion practices which are performed by medical professionals.