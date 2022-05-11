Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

A new viral infection called tomato flu infected 82 children in Kollam district of Kerala, most of whom have recovered now.

Cases of the hand-foot-mouth viral infection were reported two weeks ago from Anchal, Aryankavu and Neduvathur areas on the suburbs of the district, district health officials said. No new cases have been reported since then.

Fever, vomiting, abdominal and body pain and rashes were general symptoms of the flu. The redness of skin is also where the flu gets its name.

The infection was quickly contained as the Anganwadis of the children were closed immediately.

The outbreak comes weeks after many cases of food poisoning were reported in the state and the death of a girl after consuming Shawarma from a shop in Kerala's Kasargod district. A subsequent state-wide raid by the food safety authorities detected rampant use of stale food and unhygienic conditions at many eateries. Over 200 eateries were found to be functioning without licence. Notices were served to nearly 750 eateries. Around 320 kg of stale meat was seized.

Meanwhile, the state also enhanced surveillance against the Nipah virus as it is the breeding time of bats. Nipah cases were reported in the state during recent years and fruit bats were considered to be the carrier of the virus.