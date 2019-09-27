Torrential rains derail Hyderabad, one girl dead

A three-day torrential rain that hit Hyderabad and parts of Telangana has affected normal life. People in several low lying areas in and around the city spent whole night in waist deep water with water gushing into homes.

The rain began around midnight and continued till 5 am on Friday.

At Anand Bagh area in Secunderabad, disaster management teams used boats to shift the stranded people to safer places. In the busy Panjagutta area hapless people and many cars were seen getting washed away in the flood like water.

Water entered cellars in many apartments and buildings were in inundated. Several huge trees collapsed, blocking the roads. Fortunately, no untoward incidents were reported as this happened post midnight, when there was hardly any vehicular traffic.

Local disaster management teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) teams are struggling to remove the fallen trees.

There was power outage in several areas. At Tirumalagiri in Secunderabad, response team-8 rescued a three months baby and her mother, who were stranded in waist deep water in their house.

Begumpet, MS Maktha opposite Raj Bhavan, Khairatabad and other areas had water stagnated till Friday noon. Flood gates on Hussaisagar have been lifted and water was let out into Musi to save the low lying areas near secretariat.

At Hayathnagar, local corporator Tirumal held a protest standing in the water. He said the GHMC was paying least attention to his area. There were complaints that GHMC was not prepared enough to tackle heavy rains.

Meanwhile an eight-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured on when the roof of their mud house collapsed in Pulimamidi village of Narayanapet district of Telangana due to heavy rains on Friday morning.