Tourist boat capsizes in Godavari, many feared drowned

A tourist boat “Royal Vasista” on the way to tourist spot Papikondalu on Sunday capsized in Godavari river near Mantur-Kachchuluru in Devipatnam block of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh around 10.30am. There were 50 tourist and 11 crew members on-board the boat when the accident took place.

While 15 tourists wearing life jackets reached safety, the fate of others is not yet known. The ill-fated boat is one of the tourist boats that was allowed to make trips from Gandi Pochamma temple to the most sought after tourist site of Papikondalu by the authorities. Boats were not allowed to make trips due to incessant flow of floodwater into the river in recent days.

The district administration immediately responded by sending all available boats in the vicinity to the spot to help and save the tourists. Even as all the tourists were wearing life jackets, it is said that the river, which is in spate, is making rescue operations very cumbersome. Two NDRF and SDRF teams, each comprising 40 members, have been rushed to the spot to assist in the rescue operations.

“It is a private boat. The flood is severe, the flow is coming from the opposite direction and the boat accidentally hit the rock, as we were told. We are pressing rescue teams now. Out of the tourists, at least 15 were rescued,” state Home Minister Sucharita Mekathoti said. She confirmed that the floodwater has not receded. "We were told that the boat got permission from designated Port Authority in Vizag to carry tourists to Papikondalu," Mekathoti said. She said action will be initiated against those who gave permission to the boat.

“The location is out of reach as no mobile phone signals reach there,” one of the senior district officers reaching the location told DH.

The area where the accident occurred is a precarious spot. In 1964, in a similar boat accident, 64 people had died when “Udaya Bhaskar,” a tourist boat, capsized. In another accident involving “Jhansi Rani,” a tourist launch, 8 people had died. Initial enquires revealed that authorities gave permission to several boats on Sunday being a holiday and also after considering the dwindling flow of floodwater.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy called the district collector and ministers belonging to the Godavari districts to reach to the spot and assist the local officials. He also directed the authorities to seek help from the Indian Navy in Vizag and also the ONGC to press helicopters to save as many lives as possible.