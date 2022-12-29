Tourist from Andhra Pradesh dies after houseboat capsizes in Kerala backwaters

Andhra tourist dies after houseboat capsizes in Kerala

The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy (60), police said

PTI
PTI, Alappuzha,
  • Dec 29 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 12:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tourist from Andhra Pradesh died after a houseboat, in which he was staying, capsized in the Punnamada lake here on Thursday morning.

The tragedy happened when water seeped inside through a leak in the bottom of the boat, they said.

Three others, who were also in the boat along with Reddy, were rescued.

"They were staying in a boat last night. Preliminary investigation suggests that the water seeped into the boat through a leak leading to its capsize in the morning," a senior police officer said.

The other details of the rescued persons were yet to be collected as they are still in hospital, he added.

