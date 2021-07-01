Tourists allegedly molested at Varkala in Kerala

A foreign couple was allegedly molested by a group of local people at the Varkala tourist spot in Thiruvananthapuram.

The alleged incident took place on Monday night when the women tourists from UK and France were taking a walk along the beach in the evening. They said in the complaint to the police on Thursday that a group of persons who were under the influence of alcohol grabbed them. Some of the accused also allegedly indulged in exhibitionism.

The Varkala police registered a case under various sections of IPC including 354 and started an investigation. The statements of the women were also recorded.

The tourists have been staying at a homestay at Varkala, about 45 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city, over the last couple of months.