Tours, speeches exhausted Telangana CM KCR

Tours, speeches exhausted Telangana CM KCR; doctors test and advise a week's rest

According to a CMO press statement released on Friday evening, KCR is said to be 'feeling weak for the last two days'

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 11 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 22:49 ist
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he received treatment. Credit: DH photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was indisposed on Friday, was discharged from a corporate hospital in Hyderabad after various health check-ups. He is advised to rest for a week.

KCR was busy the past few weeks travelling to Mumbai, New Delhi, Ranchi as part of his efforts to stitch an alternative political alliance in the country. He was also touring the Telangana districts, primarily targeting the Modi government. He also gave a call to throw the BJP into the Bay of Bengal.

There was also a buzz that the TRS chief would campaign against the BJP in the UP polls. The results on Thursday saw the saffron party retaining the most populous and politically crucial state in an unprecedented victory.

According to a CMO press statement released on Friday evening, KCR is said to be “feeling weak for the last two days.”

As the CM complained of some pain in the left arm in the morning, a team of doctors tested him at Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence, and advised him to undergo some tests.

Blood tests, coronary angiogram, ECG, 2D echo, spine and brain MRI were conducted at the Yashoda Hospitals.

“Fortunately, he has no health problems. But there was some concern pointed out from the neck MRI. This could be because the CM reads a lot of newspapers, uses the iPad etc. 90% of all results are fine. Some tests' analysis is awaited. We advised him to keep his BP, sugar levels in control,” said Dr M V Rao, the CM's physician.

“His weakness is due to the several tours he went on recently and the speeches he was giving. We advised him to rest for about a week. He will bounce back with renewed vigour,” said Rao.

KCR who was taken inside the hospital for tests laid on a stretcher, accompanied by his son and IT, industries minister K T Rama Rao, later came out walking on his own.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Telangana
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India News
Hyderabad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

 