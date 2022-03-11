Tours, speeches exhausted Telangana CM KCR; doctors test and advise a week's rest

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was indisposed on Friday, was discharged from a corporate hospital in Hyderabad after various health check-ups. He is advised to rest for a week.

KCR was busy the past few weeks travelling to Mumbai, New Delhi, Ranchi as part of his efforts to stitch an alternative political alliance in the country. He was also touring the Telangana districts, primarily targeting the Modi government. He also gave a call to throw the BJP into the Bay of Bengal.

There was also a buzz that the TRS chief would campaign against the BJP in the UP polls. The results on Thursday saw the saffron party retaining the most populous and politically crucial state in an unprecedented victory.

According to a CMO press statement released on Friday evening, KCR is said to be “feeling weak for the last two days.”

As the CM complained of some pain in the left arm in the morning, a team of doctors tested him at Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence, and advised him to undergo some tests.

Blood tests, coronary angiogram, ECG, 2D echo, spine and brain MRI were conducted at the Yashoda Hospitals.

“Fortunately, he has no health problems. But there was some concern pointed out from the neck MRI. This could be because the CM reads a lot of newspapers, uses the iPad etc. 90% of all results are fine. Some tests' analysis is awaited. We advised him to keep his BP, sugar levels in control,” said Dr M V Rao, the CM's physician.

“His weakness is due to the several tours he went on recently and the speeches he was giving. We advised him to rest for about a week. He will bounce back with renewed vigour,” said Rao.

KCR who was taken inside the hospital for tests laid on a stretcher, accompanied by his son and IT, industries minister K T Rama Rao, later came out walking on his own.

