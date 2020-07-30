Transfer of customs officer involved in Kerala gold smuggling probe triggers row

A customs officer involved in the investigation into the Kerala gold smuggling case has been transferred to Nagpur.

Aniesh P Rajan, joint commissioner of customs at CGST and Central Excise in Thiruvananthapuram, was transferred on Thursday.

While customs sources said that the transfer seemed to be untimely one, there were allegations that the officer was transferred for denying allegations that Kerala CM's office intervened to help the accused in the gold smuggling case.

Following the seizure of 30 kilogram gold from a diplomatic baggage at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, the BJP and Congress alleged that Kerala CM's office rang up customs officials seeking release of the baggage.

But Aniesh reportedly denied such reports after a section of media repeatedly sought his reaction. This caused much embarrassment to the BJP leadership in Kerala. Some BJP leaders also alleged of left lenience of Aniesh.

Hence the present transfer of Aniesh was alleged to be due to political pressure.

Aniesh is directed to relieve immediately and join Nagpur before August 10