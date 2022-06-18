'Transformational reforms underway in armed forces'

Transformational reforms underway in armed forces, says Army chief Pande

The Army chief observed that the country's security canvas is vast, complex and multifaceted

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 18 2022, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 19:21 ist
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande presents wings to the newly commissioned officers, during the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Dundigal. Credit: PTI Photo

Army chief General Manoj Pande stated that “transformational reforms" are underway in the armed forces in human resource management and other domains.

The defence wing chief's statements, made at the Combined Graduation Parade of the 165 flight cadets of the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, near Hyderabad on Saturday, come amidst the row over Agnipath, the new system of recruiting soldiers into the army.

“Emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing, hypersonics, and robotics are no longer confined to theory but have been physically manifesting in battlefields. There are also transformational reforms underway in the human resources management of the armed forces and domains like capability development with a 'Atma Nirbharta' approach,” General Pande said.

The Army chief observed that the country's security canvas is vast, complex and multifaceted. “Our active borders and equally challenging internal security threats demand a very high level of operational preparedness". Hence, leveraging technology is no longer an option but an essential mission mandate, he said.

Thousands of youth aspiring to join the armed forces are protesting the sudden change in the recruitment system, service tenure which they say is unfair. Several parts of the country like Bihar, Telangana witnessed violent protests opposing the Agnipath scheme. On Friday, aspirants vandalised the Secunderabad railway station causing heavy losses.

General Pande exhorted the passing out Flying Officers “to continue the pursuit of knowledge, imbibing leadership qualities and set for themselves the highest standards of discipline, dedication to duty and professional excellence.”

