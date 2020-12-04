Transgender community up in arms in Kerala alleging police harassment

A section of transgenders at Thrissur district in Kerala are up in arms alleging police harassment.

The agitators alleged that a section of police personnel was unnecessarily harassing them when they move around.

TG community member Deepthi Kalyani who led the protest on Friday said that a couple of police personnel were even questioning the gender of TG community members. They were even stating that TG community would be eradicated from the district.

"If we are seen on the streets even during day time some police personnel are seeing us with suspicions of immorality and are being abused and chased away. The police even cause trouble to us at our houses and hence many of us were also getting suitable houses on rent," said Kalyani who is also president of Foundation for Innovation and Cultural Organization, Thrissur.

The protestors alleged that though they submitted petitions in this regard to the government, there was no response. Hence they were forced to stage the public protest.

The transgenders staged a protest march to the office of the Deputy Inspector General - Thrissur range. Senior police officials assured to look into their grievances. Later the transgenders withdrew the protest stating that if the police torture continued they would stage stirs in front of the residences of police officials.

Sheetal Shyam, a member of Kerala Transgender Justice Board, said that it was an issued faced by the TG community in all districts and hence the government should swiftly intervene.