Trial court reserves order on Kerala nun rape case

A court in Kerala on Monday concluded the hearing and reserved its verdict in the case of alleged rape of a nun by Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

The Additional Sessions Court is likely to pronounce the judgment on January 14. The trial in the case had started in November 2019.

The rape case against the Bishop was registered by police in Kottayam district in 2018. In her complaint to the police in June 2018, the nun had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by Franco, then Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of Roman Catholic Church, between 2014 and 2016.

The Special Investigation team which probed the case, arrested the Bishop and charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation.

The court had restrained the print and electronic media from publishing any matter relating to the trial in the case without its permission.

