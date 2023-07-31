Trichy-Sharjah Air India flight makes emergency landing

Trichy-Sharjah Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 31 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 12:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, Airport sources said.

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

